During the 37 years I taught at Scarsdale High School, students used to share with me how frustrating and challenging they found writing assignments, especially those requiring textual analysis. Their comments reminded me of my prep school days when I used to sit in evening study hall and stare at the ceiling rather than a blank sheet of paper, hoping for inspiration. I would even flashback to my childhood museum visits and remember Renaissance paintings of saints posed, pen in hand, looking up for inspiration. One of God’s angels was always approaching to inspire the saint to write one draft of God’s message, or so I thought. Sunday school had earlier taught me that Moses received the tablets; I, a naïve teenager, prayed for similar divine inspiration. Over many evenings without divine help, I discarded divine help and decided that good writers must be inspired suddenly, perhaps like throwing up. The first draft must all come to them in one frenzied hurl.
SHS students would also drop by my office and explain that they had “an idea about what they planned to write but just couldn’t put into words.” I likened what they were describing to fishing. The fisherman might be able to see fish swimming below the surface but that did not mean catching a fish could then be easy. And over the last 50 years, English teachers have taught students how to brainstorm, how to develop a focus to their writing in stages. Such strategies have helped students develop their own approach to writing.
