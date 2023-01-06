I’d like to make an observation regarding the much-discussed Kirk Cameron author visit. According to The Scarsdale Inquirer, Mr. Cameron’s application to use the Scott Room at the Scarsdale Public Library stated, “We would love to schedule a story hour for Mr. Cameron’s book where we read As You Grow and speak to families about following the wisdom of the Bible …” So far, so good. But the application didn’t stop there. It continued, “… as well as discussing the harmful effects of woke ideologies, specifically CRT [critical race theory] and the transgender agenda.”
Promoting the wisdom of the Bible is one thing. Denigrating other movements, people or beliefs is another. Mr. Cameron and his publisher reference the Drag Queen Story Hour that takes place at the Scarsdale Library. That program’s mission statement is “to inspire a love of reading, while teaching deeper lessons on diversity, self-love and an appreciation of others.” It is not to discuss the harmful effects of teaching the Bible or any other ideology.
