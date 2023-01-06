Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.