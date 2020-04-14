I know that we are facing some changes in life due to COVID-19. We are fighting this together. Nurses and doctors are working every day, scientists are trying to make a vaccination. Lots of people are making donations. There are many ways you can help the community.
With that said, we will see all of our friends soon.
Love,
Isaac, third grade, and Asher, first grade
Heathcote
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.