Randall (Randy) Whitestone is an outstanding candidate for village trustee. He has been an advocate for the importance of civic involvement in the life of a vibrant community and has demonstrated that commitment through his volunteer activities.
We worked with him in the Scarsdale Forum when we both held leadership roles. He served as an officer and member of the forum’s board of directors and executive committee. He also co-chaired the forum’s Village Fiscal Affairs Committee and served as a member of the Consolidated Fiscal Affairs, Strategic Planning, County Fiscal Affairs, Education and Audit committees. He was also treasurer of the Procedure Committee. During our tenure, Randy contributed to the effort to reincorporate the forum. He worked closely with us to help revitalize the forum as part of planning for its centennial celebration.
Randy’s contributions to the community have extended beyond the forum. He was a member of the Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Committee, the Citizens Nominating Committee and the Arthur Manor Neighborhood Association Board of Directors, and was an instructor at the Scarsdale Young Writers’ Workshop.
Randy is articulate, personable, open-minded, conscientious and trustworthy. Working with him, we were impressed with how he took on numerous responsibilities and fulfilled them in a most professional manner. He has lived in Scarsdale for 25 years, knows the community well and shares its most important values. In addition, Randy’s long professional experience as a financial journalist and director of corporate communications will bring unique and beneficial expertise to the village board.
We strongly endorse Randy Whitestone for village trustee. Vote Row B for Randy and the other members of the nonpartisan party.
JACKIE IRWIN
Drake Road
JILL SPIELER
Claremont Road
