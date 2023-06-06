Over my four years at Scarsdale High School, I watched national politics grow partisan. During my senior year I led an initiative to elevate civic engagement within the Scarsdale community. With the support of Principal Ken Bonamo, Dean Michael Hiller and English teacher Ms. Kimberly Summerfield, I created a symposium that drew from residents and graduates, framing one big question: “What can citizens do to become engaged?”

Three activists and community pillars met at Scarsdale library last Friday to discuss their path to impact and civic life. This followed an October event at SHS featuring Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah, impact investor Allison (Gertzog) Kestenbaum and philanthropist Ruth Suzman. The first symposium educated the SHS audience on bending the trajectory of a community, while the second formed connections between panelists and audience members. Both events let the speakers cut through rhetoric and discuss paths to local civic engagement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.