Over my four years at Scarsdale High School, I watched national politics grow partisan. During my senior year I led an initiative to elevate civic engagement within the Scarsdale community. With the support of Principal Ken Bonamo, Dean Michael Hiller and English teacher Ms. Kimberly Summerfield, I created a symposium that drew from residents and graduates, framing one big question: “What can citizens do to become engaged?”
Three activists and community pillars met at Scarsdale library last Friday to discuss their path to impact and civic life. This followed an October event at SHS featuring Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah, impact investor Allison (Gertzog) Kestenbaum and philanthropist Ruth Suzman. The first symposium educated the SHS audience on bending the trajectory of a community, while the second formed connections between panelists and audience members. Both events let the speakers cut through rhetoric and discuss paths to local civic engagement.
The second symposium featured Diane Greenwald, a Scarsdale philanthropist and committed volunteer who has served more than a dozen local organizations, including as a leader of the Scarsdale Public Library renovation. Alongside was Scarsdale Mayor and former Trustee Justin Arest, who helped revolutionize village budget reporting and is now tackling civic issues including the Scarsdale Municipal Pool. The third panelist was Scarsdale resident Harry Wilson, who was a senior member of President Obama’s 2008 Auto Industry Task Force and subsequently ran for statewide office as a Republican. His experience as an investor and in leading corporate turnarounds allowed him to apply his business skills to civic life. I was honored to organize and moderate each panel, to raise questions that are relevant to our community.
The event began with an introduction by each speaker, followed by discussion on challenges in bipartisan decision-making and opportunities for students to take action. The discussion then examined campaign and government reform. As an active supporter of local political candidates, Ms. Greenwald receives fundraising calls from candidates across the country. Her lesson is clear: we need campaign finance reform.
Mayor Arest spoke about the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party nomination system, which combined with informal term limits, allows Scarsdale to engage their best to lead. While this system functions well in Scarsdale, it is difficult to scale without compromise. Despite different political perspectives, the panelists agreed that term limits allow politicians to focus on civil service rather than reelection. Moreover, limits would inject fresh blood into our political system, encouraging people to make a difference and move on rather than make a career of politics. Term limits poll favorably (80% of the public), but career lawmakers who could enact term limits would be threatened by a change.
Both Citizenry Symposium panels built bridges between students, community leaders and the panelists. While Mayor Arest and Mr. Wilson worked in civic life in Scarsdale for more than a decade, they had never met. Through our program, we built connections that will hopefully lead to future partnerships. I aim to make this an annual event to help build the next generation of civic leaders.
Scarsdale High School Class of 2023
