The following letters in support of Scarsdale’s Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) candidates were published in the Sept. 11 edition of The Scarsdale Inquirer:
Longtime resident favors nonpartisan political process
Like river towns worldwide, Scarsdale started by the Bronx River. It spread west, limited north and south by larger towns and cities. The village center remained by the river but neighborhoods stretched out mainly to the west and neighbors at distances tend not so well to know one another. To help with this problem the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) was formed decades ago. It has representatives from each part of the stretched-out village. They interview anyone who wants to be a trustee and select individuals who have shown devotion to the village and who have done so with or without publicity.
I do not know the three men running against those individuals chosen by the CNC, but they either did not present themselves to be interviewed by the CNC or if they did so were not selected. I have lived in Scarsdale 57 years; I like the way individuals are chosen to run for trustee positions, and I do not favor the big sign-smiling, self-promoting candidates who ignore the CNC procedure.
Andrew C. Hartzell Jr.
Eastwoods Lane
Why I support Row B: Arest, Crandall and Whitestone
I strongly support the slate of Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone for election to the village board of trustees. As a local volunteer myself, I have seen Arest and Crandall in action over the past two years on the board, and even before as local volunteers active in numerous town volunteer positions. Whitestone has also been an active town volunteer over his many years as a resident. Arest, Crandall and Whitestone are intelligent, thoughtful, caring and hard-working residents who continue to give their time and expertise to build on the strengths of this community.
I have had the pleasure of working with both of the incumbent trustees (Arest and Crandall) on several sustainability initiatives such as the implementation of Scarsdale’s Food Scrap Recycling Program, the LED streetlight conversion and our ongoing project of working to ensure that our village properties are maintained organically and without toxic chemicals. Working with Trustees Crandall and Arest, I can say that they always listen, consider the facts and involve our village volunteers in order to get to the best results for our community.
This year’s election is contested. So it is important that our residents vote, and know whom they are voting for and how they got there. Thankfully, our town has a nonpartisan system, which means that we nominate candidates not based on political affiliation or personal agendas, but based on who they are as people and how they will represent our entire community. Arest and Crandall have shown us great character and achievements during the last two years and I am confident that the entire Row B slate of candidates will continue to do so going forward.
Please Vote for Row B — Arest, Crandall and Whitestone — on Sept. 15 at the Scarsdale Congregational Church.
Michelle Sterling
Brayton Road
A competent leader working tirelessly on behalf of community
As Heathcote representatives on the Citizens Nominating Committee, we enthusiastically support all three of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party’s (SCNPP) candidates for election as village trustees. We are proud to have been part of the robust, thoughtful, deliberative nominating process that put forward the SCNPP slate. Moreover, we enthusiastically write this letter in support of Justin Arest’s reelection as trustee.
Since moving to Scarsdale and meeting Justin, we have been impressed with his unyielding commitment to our community. He is eager to engage both new and long-term residents in conversation about civic affairs and to encourage us all to give back to the community.
Some qualities that we look for in our leaders and that we think Justin exemplifies as trustee:
— Dedication and strong work ethic: Justin puts extraordinary time and energy into his work as trustee. He goes above and beyond what is required in order to serve our community effectively, which is particularly striking given his other work and family commitments. A recent example of his dedication to serving the community was during August’s extended power outage, when Justin worked around the clock to ensure that all members of the community received village updates and at-least-daily notifications not only through traditional emails, but through innovative social media, including Twitter and Facebook.
— Intelligence, pragmatism and open-mindedness: Justin is deliberative and believes in being fully informed about the issues. He does his homework, including independent research, asks questions and is an active listener. He is fair and strives to take differing viewpoints into account before coming to his own opinion on a given issue, all while remaining respectful of others.
— Steady temperament and patience: Justin has demonstrated a keen ability to maintain a calm, respectful temperament, even in the face of loud (and personal) attacks. He is unflappable and believes that civil discussion and debate help promote a shared sense of community even/especially when there is disagreement on an issue.
This is the type of person we want as village trustee. Often, competent leadership is taken for granted. Justin will continue to work on behalf of the community and he will not let you down if reelected for another term. He is committed to making Scarsdale the best it can be for all of us.
Peri Zelig
Lakin Road
Janet Han
Lawrence Road
VCP criticism of Scarsdale’s nonpartisan system is unfounded
The Voters Choice Party’s criticism leveled against the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party governed by a nonpartisan system, specifically that its selection of candidates lacks diversity, is a spurious diversion. You need only look at the VCP slate for village trustees this year to realize how hypocritical this criticism really is.
The Scarsdale of today is not the Scarsdale of yesteryear when white men were the usual elected officials and their wives were known as Mrs. (husband’s first name) plus (husband’s last name). American society has changed and so has Scarsdale.
The nonpartisan system, which has served the community well for decades, provides the opportunity we all want for our citizens — a seat at the table. The Procedure Committee actively seeks candidates from all five election units (the five elementary school districts) to run for the Citizens Nominating Committee every year. None of the qualifications to run for a seat and to vote for candidates in your election unit are gender, cultural, racial or religious specific. If you meet the residency (two years) and qualified voter qualifications, you can run for the Citizens Nominating Committee. If you have lived in Scarsdale for 30 days and meet the qualified voter qualifications, you can vote for your election unit candidates.
If you meet the qualifications identified in New York State election law, you can run for an elected position in Scarsdale. None of those qualifications rule out a race, a culture, a religion or a gender from running for office. You can come before the Citizens Nominating Committee that abides by those qualifications to be considered for its slate or you can seek elected office through petition or a write-in campaign.
While I am certainly a proponent of offering all citizens an equal opportunity to serve as an elected official in the village of Scarsdale, I also believe that “the seat” must be earned. I am reminded of Martin Luther King’s famous words:
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
Having worked with all the candidates on the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party slate (and two of the VCP candidates), actions reflect character and speak louder than divisive campaign rhetoric. That is why I will be casting my vote for the candidates on Row B — Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone for village trustee and Joaquin Alemany for village justice.
B. Kathleen Munguia
Brookby Road
Fact checking brings VCP campaign materials into question
I am writing to express my dismay regarding an unsolicited piece of political propaganda that was placed on my property Sunday, Sept. 6.
A laminated flyer was hung on my front door promulgating the values of the Scarsdale Voters Choice Party (VCP) for the upcoming Scarsdale village trustees election. I am disturbed by the dissemination of such materials and their content. In so doing, the VCP has (a) violated the law by placing unsolicited handbills on my private property, pursuant to Village Code Section 196-15, Manner of distributing handbills on private premises and (b) transmitted misinformation and inaccuracies about the opposing slate and its viewpoints.
Contemplating this laminated piece of paper peppered with misleading representations and questionable values, I asked myself, What do I value? What are the implications?
Above all, in leaders I value integrity. Sticking to the facts. And abiding by the law.
Aren’t these qualities the most basic and fundamental requirements for civic service before prioritizing any single issue or interest? I believe so, and therefore:
I will not entrust the care of our village and its residents to individuals who do not exemplify these qualities in their campaign messages.
I will not vote for candidates who misrepresent facts or violate the village code.
Purported facts require fact checking. So I called village hall to verify the intent of Village Code Section 196-15. I also consulted three attorneys who read the code and verified that the VCP placing materials on my property is a code violation.
I also dug through minutes from village board meetings to figure out whether the VCP’s accusation — very dramatically presented with a clear intention — that the village “raised taxes during the greatest economic crisis since the Great Depression” was true. I discovered that our taxes were raised this year, as was the case in neighboring villages and towns, but I also discovered that 80% of our village budget is for staff and that staff budget line is contractually obligated to go up.
You see how certain pieces of information are omitted from the storyline when individuals want to spin them to meet their desired narrative?
I was particularly disturbed by the VCP’s blatant misinformation about our village tree code, insinuating that the slate associated with current elected officials “Fines residents who remove trees near their homes to protect their families and properties.” False, according to Village Code Section 281-3, which allows residential property owners at will to remove two trees per year, hazardous or otherwise, permit-free and at no expense. Additionally, it authorizes tree removal due to emergencies for “the protection and preservation of life or property” with no permit and no fee.
The bottom line: our local politics in many ways mirror the national landscape, and I again find myself in the position of voting based on what I think doesn’t make for good leadership, rather than what does. Guided by this principle, on Sept. 15, I will be voting for Row B: Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randall Whitestone.
Jennifer Rossano
Sycamore Road
Why I support nonpartisan slate, Row B, for village trustee
As a professional political organizer and government staffer, I’ve seen the up-close workings of many state and local governments, large and small, across seven states and in numerous communities here in Westchester. Scarsdale has generally been able to boast of “work horses, not show horses” for its elected officials at all levels of government, from federal to local.
The nonpartisan system that successive generations of Scarsdalians have developed for ourselves is an unusual break from the way politics is done elsewhere. The most notable aspect is the emphasis the 30 elected volunteers who make up the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) each year place on a candidate’s temperament, record of volunteer service, willingness to listen to all sides, and commitment to roll up his or her sleeves and get to work. That focus deemphasizes particular policy pledges and produces village trustees who take office while understanding their job is to represent not their own reflexive leanings or an inflexible platform, but the whole village.
I’ll admit, as an advocate more used to the partisan parry and thrust, it’s not the style of politics where I personally feel most comfortable, but it fits Scarsdale like a glove. It’s hard to argue with results. This year, the CNC put forth as candidates for the village board Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone — dedicated volunteers with exactly the temperaments and the skills we need.
In his years on the board, Justin has developed a well-earned reputation of digging into the nuts and bolts of governance, wrestling with the best outcome and best process to achieve that outcome. He hasn’t been shy about disagreeing with his peers when he’s unpersuaded, or grabbing a good idea to help this community no matter its source. Throughout the pandemic, he has been tireless in his efforts to get good, meaningful updates and information out to the community.
I’ve known that Lena has a matchless ability to invite others to join the dialogue, pitch in and challenge our community to make it better. After all, she literally walked up to me in the middle of the street one day to encourage me successfully to get more involved myself. I’ve seen her quiet, calm and unrelenting ability to prompt the best out of others and find the teachable moments, even within a crisis.
It’s clear that Randy’s “black belt in communications” will be valuable for a board that will continue to face unknowable challenges in the months and years ahead. His openness to innovation and emphasis on inclusion are traits that so many other great Scarsdale leaders have possessed and will serve us well now.
We’re still in the early innings of dealing with this pandemic and economic downturn, but we can take pride in the fact that Scarsdale has done as well as or better than neighboring communities in keeping the village moving forward. Crisis reveals character. Justin, Lena and Randy have been revealed to be the steady hands our village needs now. Vote Row B to elect them this year.
Tim Foley
Brown Road
Candidate’s ‘hyperbole,’ tactics should be ‘cause for concern’
In recent ads, the VCP candidates — Berg, Cohen and Selvaggio — take credit for a long-considered split tax-payment plan enacted by the village trustees, intended to help residents with their cash flow management. Split tax payments, an idea as old as the Magna Carta, were carefully considered by the trustees who then delivered this option (not the VCP, who have no authority over policy).
Though this small policy provides a one-time cash flow benefit, it ultimately costs taxpayers, as any foregone interest the village would have earned on the delayed cash receipts will need to be made up in the form of future taxation or budget cuts. The option to pay in two installments does not provide tax relief and the VCP should not present this as some panacea. Furthermore, Berg calls state-mandated village fees for late payment of taxes “extortion” — that is trumped up nonsense. We’re all aware that late payments have consequences, and any revenue earned from late fees goes back to taxpayers in the form of municipal public services or lower future taxation than would otherwise be needed.
Community members should be concerned with Berg’s preferred tactics. Petitions instead of suggestions. Hyperbole instead of reason. Blame instead of collaboration. And a lot of grandstanding. This all seems predicated on the VCP’s absurd fundamental notion that all those currently serving — and likely who have ever served — are incompetent.
The VCP’s other main theme, if we can call this a platform, is to describe affluent Scarsdale as a place divided and they seek to fuel the flames of resentments between these mysterious factions. For example, Berg recently identified ownership of a generator as the “us vs. them” wealth line. This distorted assumption is disconnected from the realities of our hardworking, and often risk-averse, community. More nonsense.
Berg has a very long history of challenging the smallest of public expenditures. When I was on the Scarsdale Board of Education from 2004-10, Berg would pride himself on searching for every last dime that he thought was unnecessary in a $100 million-plus budget. He’d find 100-200 people who would admire him for his appearance of frugality, but his suggestions were often disconnected from student needs and community values. As the school board would consider details with care, Berg would only be happy with less, ignoring the fact that our proposed school budgets consistently pass with 75%-plus public support, often more. Regardless, he knew best.
Regarding village taxes, community members are consistently willing to pay for the many services that we value. It should be concerning that Berg assumes empty nesters (like me) only seek reductions. His calls for cuts would impact our first responders, or health and safety, and enjoyment of this beautiful village.
Like most in Scarsdale, I moved here for the schools, but I stay here for the community. In the upcoming years, which are sure to be challenging, we need prudent, balanced consideration — decidedly not the VCP brand. Vote for Arest, Crandell, Whitehouse, Row B.
Jeff Blatt
Walworth Avenue
Vote Row B: Arest, Crandall, Whitestone for village trustees
Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone, the CNC-nominated candidates for village trustee, are my choices for the village board of trustees. I have worked with Justin and Lena for many years and have gotten to know Randy since he was nominated. They are hard-working, dedicated, selfless community volunteers and proven leaders. Once again, we have a contested election, so it is important that residents know that the Row B candidates have time and again taken action to do what is best for our community.
Justin and Lena bring a breadth and depth of experience from their first terms as trustees on the village board. They work collaboratively with village staff and other trustees, deliberate issues thoughtfully, and have brought positive change to our community. Randy has been a longstanding volunteer in our community and will bring his professional background in finance and communications to the village board.
Much of the work Justin, Lena and the entire village board have accomplished is very visible in our day-to-day lives. This includes the Dine the ’Dale initiative, ensuring the pool opened this summer in a safe way, working collaboratively with the school board on projects such as Butler Field and split tax payments, and maintaining a high level of services throughout the spring when the village had to run at limited staffing capacity.
There is also a tremendous amount of hard work done by the board week in and week out that benefits our community, but that may not get as much notice. Justin, Lena and the board do this type of work without fanfare or accolade. Just a few examples include the replacement of senior village staff as long-tenured staff members have retired, making structural staffing changes in order to save money and improve village services, spending countless hours developing prudent budgets and planning for financial adjustments where needed. Justin and Lena have continually looked for ways to make our community even better, and time and again have done so.
As part of my experience as a Scarsdale volunteer, I have served on the Citizens Nominating Committee, which is the elected body in Scarsdale, made up of residents from each neighborhood, to nominate a slate of candidates. I am happy to see the CNC continue to nominate excellent candidates for village trustee. I hope you will join me in voting to support Row B — Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone — for trustee in the village election on Sept. 15.
Ron Schulhof
Springdale Road
Incumbent Crandall is fair-minded, ensures everyone is heard
I am writing to support the candidature of Lena Crandall for village trustee. Over the years, Lena has made invaluable and innumerable contributions to the Scarsdale community, especially her work toward creating green spaces in Scarsdale. In this letter, however, I want to focus on my personal experience with Lena and the qualities that make her an excellent trustee.
Lena was in fact the first person I knew in Scarsdale village. I was an associate at a New York City law firm and worked with Lena’s husband, Jeff, who was a partner there. I knew Jeff lived in Scarsdale, so when we were considering a move to Scarsdale, I spoke to him and Jeff put me in touch with Lena, and a wonderful conversation with Lena was my first experience with Scarsdale.
Lena was welcoming, kind and reassuring. She is a kind, helpful and extremely inclusive person. Being a South Asian immigrant, I had concerns about moving to Scarsdale, a predominantly Caucasian community. Lena not only assured me that Scarsdale was an inclusive community, but also put me in touch with other South Asian families so that I would have necessary resources.
I had concerns about Scarsdale being a high-powered community and the fact that both my husband and I were at that time associates at a law firm, and both of us had jobs in the city and no support system here. Once again, Lena provided a tremendous amount of reassurance and suggestions on how to navigate the various systems (school, recreation services, etc.).
Lena is a thoroughly fair-minded person and extremely committed to democracy. I do not say this lightly. We have often found ourselves at different ends of the political spectrum, but Lena unfailingly ensures that everyone gets a voice and everyone gets a vote. She ensured that all impacted families were kept in the loop and given an opportunity to speak up when there were plans to build a pathway along the Bronx River Parkway that would run directly behind some of our backyards. She was, as I recall, in favor of the pathway, but felt that it would be undemocratic not to allow everyone a voice. Coming from a family of immigrants from Eastern Europe during communist days, Lena deeply values freedom, democracy and the need for all voices to be heard. In her work as village trustee, I have full confidence that she does and will continue to prioritize the needs of the community, regardless of her own interests and ideas, to ensure that we continue to grow in a positive direction.
I supported Lena in the last election, and plan to do so in the upcoming election.
Svati Kania Shashank
Parkfield Road
Elect candidates who take measured approach to governance
The Scarsdale Inquirer’s endorsement of Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone, the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party’s candidates for village trustees [“Steady as we go,” Sept. 4], stresses the promise of their ability to continue Scarsdale’s measured approach to local governance through fair, open and honest communications.
In stark contrast, the Voters Choice Party offers a slate of candidates who have repeatedly and consistently demonstrated a strong tendency to address matters of importance to Scarsdale residents through fear-mongering, abusive and divisive rhetoric, and unwarranted ridicule of the admirable performance our mayor and board of trustees have rendered both before and after the onset of challenges presented by COVID-19.
The VCP approach should have no place in Scarsdale’s electoral process or our local governance. It is actually inimical to our democratic values. It is an approach that, unless summarily rejected by Scarsdale voters, in time may very well discourage capable residents from seeking local elected office for fear of being verbally attacked and defamed.
As a member of the SCNPP’s Campaign Committee, I express thanks for the Inquirer’s endorsement of Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone, and I urge all eligible Scarsdale residents to vote for these outstanding candidates in the village trustees election, which is now set for Sept. 15 at Scarsdale Congregational Church (SCC). Residents can vote absentee if they are uncomfortable voting in person at SCC on account of concern about COVID-19; they can obtain and submit an absentee ballot on a quick stop at village hall through Monday, Sept. 14.
I believe it is important that the Inquirer-endorsed SCNPP candidates be elected, and I hope Scarsdale voters take the small bit of time required to vote for them in this critical election.
Eli R. Mattioli
Drake Road
SCNPP candidates pledge respect, openness, transparency
At the root of the word “trustee” is the word “trust.” Village trustees are entrusted with faithfully representing the people they serve, namely, village residents.
The three of us were honored to be nominated by the Citizens Nominating Committee for the office of village trustee last January. We pledge to never take that trust for granted and to work hard to deserve it. We pledge to be faithful to our duty to fight for what we believe is best for Scarsdale, even if at times we disagree with one another. We pledge to debate each other respectfully in a fact-based manner with the goal of getting things done for you, our neighbors.
We’ve had a record length of time as nominees because the pandemic postponed the March election. However, during these eight months we have demonstrated our dedication to serving you — Lena and Justin, as trustees, patiently grappled with tough fiscal, service, small business, and public health issues, and Randy, as an attendee at every village board meeting and work session, spoke as an engaged and thoughtful observer. Each of us has volunteered our time on a variety of boards and committees over the years, and shown, as others have attested in numerous letters, that we can work well with others, build consensus and achieve results.
The world has changed since March in an eventful, uncertain and tragic year the likes of which we hope never to see again. But we’re not through this crisis yet, and more hard work is needed in these uncharted waters. We seek your vote for village trustee because we love this community and we believe we offer the kinds of skills, experience, knowledge and temperament to merit your vote.
Each of us was subject to a careful vetting process by 30 elected neighbors from every neighborhood in Scarsdale. We chose to run because we believe strongly in the Scarsdale schools’ motto of non sibi, serving not for ourselves. For us, public service is not about drawing attention, it’s about the dedication of time and hard work necessary to achieve the best outcome.
We are a village filled with smart residents, who represent a wide range of perspectives and backgrounds and who value innovation in service to our beautiful, stable village. This cognitive diversity makes Scarsdale a wonderful place to live and build community. We pledge to listen to all voices and engage in caring, civil discourse and be open to new ideas on what kind of village we together want to be in the future. We will do everything we can to make it comfortable and easy for residents to voice their ideas to ensure a process-driven government of openness and transparency.
We respectfully ask for your vote Sept. 15. But most importantly, we ask you to vote, period — and engage with us on the many important issues facing our village.
Justin Arest
Lena Crandall
Randy Whitestone
Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party, candidates for village trustee
