The owner of the former Elmwood Country Club, Ridgewood Elmwood Preserve, has submitted five proposals for the redevelopment of this 106.4 acre property: one for multifamily condos, two for multifamily townhouses with fee-simple ownership (100% assessment) and two for single family residences (SFR). The two SFR proposals are zoning compliant whereas the three townhouse proposals are not in accordance with the Greenburgh Comprehensive Plan, nor are they in compliance with the Greenburgh zoning ordinance. These townhouse proposals of 159 or 175 units compared to 113 or 119 SFRs need two zone changes — down-zoning from R-30 to R-20 and a Planned Unit Development (PUD) designation, which would result in a density increase of between 34% to 55% more than the two SFR proposals.
It is questionable whether the town could prevent the townhouse owners in the future from converting fee-simple ownership to condo ownership resulting in the town not receiving the expected amount of tax revenue. The applicant’s attorney would not provide a legal opinion on this matter.
This increased density will result in a substantial increase in traffic on Dobbs Ferry Road (100B), a single-lane road each way, which accommodates three school districts and a Westchester County bus line. There are entrances/exits to the Sprain Brook Parkway, Carlson’s Nursery, the Chelsea Assisted Living Facility, the GameOn driving range, Landers Manor (nine SFRs), Westchester View Lane (24 SFRs) and 15 SFRs currently being built on Drago Way, which are all across the street from the Elmwood property. On the corner of Dobbs Ferry Road and Worthington Road is Fairview Fire Station No. 2 with E. Rumbrook Park on the other side of Elmwood with a day school/camp on Dobbs Ferry Road next to the fire station, which operates all year long. All these properties are within 8/10ths of a mile along Dobbs Ferry Road.
For the past four years, there have been 4,473 Incident calls made by Fairview Fire Station No. 2; 6,120 police/EMT calls in the Worthington-Woodlands area and 144 accidents on Dobbs Ferry Road between the Sprain Parkway and Route 9A. We are cognizant of the fact that there will be additional traffic from the development of this property with 113 or 119 SFRs but substantially less than from the development of 159 or 175 townhouses.
Granting these two zone changes for multifamily townhouses will set a precedent that will allow down-zoning to any large parcel of land: the five remaining golf courses in Greenburgh or any large camp property, i.e. Mohawk or Hillard.
According to Greenburgh Conservation Advisory Council’s SEQR Final Environmental Impact Statement dated March 4, 2022, “the current zoning rules existed in the Zoning Code when the applicant bought the Elmwood property. Amending the Zoning Code is a legislative act. The Town Board has the unfettered right, in its discretion, to maintain the Town’s existing zoning, and is under no obligation to approve the application” for multifamily townhouses.
Dorrine Livson
President
Worthington-Woodlands Civic Association
Windom Street, Greenburgh
