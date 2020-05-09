A number of residents have suggested we follow New York City’s lead and do a community clapping, banging of pots and pans, ringing of bells, etc. to honor health care workers and front-line workers at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 11.
Since joining together to sing “God Bless America” in early April, I have received a number of suggestions for community building activities. This week, I would like to reply to a number of suggestions to hold a community “clap” Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m. to honor our health care professionals and first responders. Let’s make noise to show how much we appreciate those who are serving at this critical time.
MARC SAMWICK
Mayor of Scarsdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.