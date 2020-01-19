Mr. Diez, who wrote the article about [Assemblywoman Amy] Paulin seeking bail reform [“Paulin seeks bail reform; pushes for safety,” Jan. 10], is misinformed. Contrary to what the article states, judges will no longer be able to set bail for a long list of so-called nonviolent felonies, including stalking, assault without serious injury, burglary and robbery as well as misdemeanors as he notes. We are seeing the results of the law play out on the streets of New York.
A homeless man, Eugene Webb, allegedly hit a 23-year-old woman so hard he knocked out one of her teeth. Webb was released. Hours later, he allegedly attacked a second woman near Grand Central Terminal. He was released. Shortly after his release, he was arrested again for aggressive panhandling. Thankfully, a judge issued a civil order sending him for a psychiatric evaluation.
This is just one example of the severe threats to our personal safety we face as a result of the law. That Ms. Paulin could have supported this bill in the first place is awful. How could she not expect that the woman who shouted anti-Semitic slurs would be set free? It was precisely what the law prescribed and intended. Ms. Paulin should show leadership when it matters; that is, when bills are debated and crafted. And I expect the Inquirer to be a little more inquisitive rather than feed us press releases from our representatives.
JAMES CAMMARATA
Forest Lane
