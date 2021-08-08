Together we are all faced with the daunting responsibilities of not only protecting ourselves and our loved ones from the ravages of COVID-19 and its variants, but also helping to protect all those we are directly responsible for, such as children returning to school, co-workers, vulnerable populations and society at large.
As if this were not a daunting enough task, we also face the challenge of negotiating a plethora of misinformation and incomplete information bombarding us daily.
To cut through the background noise and provide you with some of the most pertinent information everyone needs to know, please enter the link below into your computer or smartphone to watch a very lucid interview with Dr. Michael Osterholm. You are sure to be much better informed once you do. Please share this link.
Richard Cantor
Innes Road
