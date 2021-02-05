We have lived in the town of Greenburgh for more than 37 years, and realized a long time ago that one of the greatest benefits of living here are all the wonderful town services.
One of the many great services the town provides is snow removal from our streets. However, with that comes a life-threatening problem — blocked fire hydrants. We have been writing to our Supervisor Paul Feiner and the town since at least March 2015 and the problem still exists.
Just yesterday, I cleaned the fire hydrant by 19 Beechwood Road, at Homewood Road, multiple times. The time stamp embedded in my photos shows that it took me almost seven minutes to make it accessible. That does not include the time it took for me to find the exact location of the hydrant.
I did some research and learned that a fire doubles in size every 30 seconds. Simple math with tell you how much of a head start a fire would have if a hydrant were not immediately accessible.
Snow angels are not the answer, residents cleaning their fire hydrants are not the answer, the fire department cleaning hydrants the next day is not the answer. The only solution is to not block a fire hydrant to begin with or, if it is, immediately have the plow operator or an assistant clear it.
Quite often plowing is done overnight when residents are sleeping. A blocked fire hydrant can remain buried for hours. There is no time to waste or spare when a fire breaks out. The above example shows how much critical time can be lost when firefighters need immediate access to a fire hydrant, and that hydrant is not accessible.
Basic safety rules, and laws, dictate that cars cannot block a fire hydrant. How is it that the town is allowed to block a hydrant with snow?
We understand that removing snow from our streets is for public safety, but the town cannot create an even worse public safety hazard while eliminating another.
We know this is a challenging problem to solve, but it is also one that can no longer be overlooked. It has been almost six years since we first wrote about this safety issue. “We’ve made it through another winter without a problem” is not a good philosophy. I would like to point out the Space Shuttle Challenger accident as the perfect example of, “We got by this time.” NASA kept lowering its safety criteria, until one day they did not get by, resulting in the senseless loss of seven lives.
Is it going to take the needless death of a town resident, because a fire hydrant was blocked, to finally address this problem? We certainly hope this safety hazard is corrected before that ever happens.
Joan and Alan Zale
Homewood Road
Hartsdale
