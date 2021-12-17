Garth Road apartment owners and renters have a Scarsdale address and enjoy proximity to restaurants and shops in Scarsdale Village; but on Election Day, they vote in the town of Eastchester in which they reside and are registered. Until recently, voting on Garth Road was easily accomplished. Residents who have lived here for up to 40 years or more have been able to reliably and easily walk to the Eastchester Senior Center at 235 Garth Road, where a polling place was accessible to all Eastchester District 1 and 2 residents.
Garth Road boasts lovely but moderately priced co-ops and condominiums; consequently, many Garth Road residents are elderly, have mobility issues or have infants, making an easily accessible polling place vital. Even residents for whom mobility is not an issue are understandably reluctant to give up coveted parking spots along Garth Road, so having a polling place on their street has always been an important asset.
In 2020, this crucial polling place was shut down, affecting thousands of residents. The closure was assumed by most to have been due to COVID-19 concerns; however, the spacious, convenient site with handicapped access recently reopened as a senior center while remaining closed to voting. Two other, smaller polling sites on Garth Road, serving Eastchester Districts 34 and 27 have reopened; however, the majority of Garth Road residents were served by the polling place at the senior center. Affected Garth Road residents have been asked to vote at Greenvale Elementary School and other locations instead, creating obstacles to voting for many Garth Road residents, especially those with transportation and health issues.
Sure enough, in a recent Eastchester election, Garth Road residents did not turn out in their usual numbers. The closing of this important polling place that has accommodated Garth Road residents for decades should be of concern not only to Eastchester residents, but to their neighbors in Scarsdale and throughout Westchester County. Voting should be easily accessible to all and the closing of such an important polling place that has served Garth Road residents for decades should send an alarm. It is tempting to think that making it harder to vote is something that happens in other states and counties, but Garth Road residents go shopping, work, worship and enjoy local restaurants as your neighbors. Thank you for increasing awareness of this important issue.
Susan Wortman-Jutt
Garth Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.