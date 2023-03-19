I strongly support the CNC slate of Justin Arest, Sameer Ahuja, Karen Brew and Dara Gruenberg. As a local volunteer myself, I have seen these amazing residents in action on the Scarsdale Board of Trustees and as local volunteers active in numerous volunteer positions. They are intelligent, thoughtful, caring and hardworking residents who continue to give their time and expertise to build on the strengths of this community. I feel lucky to have them volunteering to help lead our community as village mayor and trustees.
I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and have been able to rely on, this incredible team to support several sustainability initiatives such as Scarsdale’s Food Scrap Recycling Program, the LED streetlight conversion, our new Paint Recycling Program, and the recent passage of our new local law that ensures village properties are maintained organically and without toxic chemicals. Working with them, I can say they always listen, consider the facts, and involve our village volunteers in order to get the best results for the community.
