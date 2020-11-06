Please vote again — in a few days there will be another important election on Tuesday, Nov. 10. This time Scarsdale residents will vote for their neighbors who are running for a seat on the nonpartisan Citizens Nominating Committee. Ten newly elected residents will join the 20 current members of the CNC later this month to engage in the due diligence process of nominating candidates for the offices of Scarsdale’s new mayor and three village trustees. The CNC nominees will appear on the nonpartisan slate in the March 16, 2021 municipal election.
Mail-in ballots should be mailed as soon as possible to Procedure Committee, P.O. Box 284, Scarsdale, NY 10583 in order to be received before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10. To ensure timely receipt of your ballot, drop off your properly signed and sealed ballot at the post office to allow ample time for postal delivery. A mail-in ballot with instructions was included in the CNC election brochure sent to all residents. Or download a ballot from the Procedure Committee website at www.scarsdaleprocedurecommittee.org.
On behalf of the nonpartisan system, thanks to the members of the CNC for their civic commitment and public-minded spirit.
SARIT KESSEL FUCH
Procedure Committee chair
BECKY BACH
Procedure Committee vice-chair
2020 Procedure Committee
