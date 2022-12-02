The following letter to the community is published at the writer’s request.
To Scarsdale citizens,
The Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) is seeking motivated Scarsdale citizens to run for village offices.
This year the CNC will nominate individuals to run for mayor, for three openings on the Scarsdale Village Board, and for village justice. Mayor Jane Veron is finishing her two-year term, Trustee Jonathan Lewis will be finishing his second two-year term, and Trustees Sameer Ahuja and Karen L. Brew will be completing their first two-year term. In addition, Cindy Dunne has been serving as active village justice since January 2022 when Jack Alemany stepped down. The general village election will be held Tuesday, March 21.
If you or someone you know is interested, please have them contact CNC chair Omer Wiczyk via email at omer@wiczyk.com, or vice chair Janet Han at hanjanet@yahoo.com to discuss the CNC’s nomination process.
The CNC consists of 30 elected Scarsdale representatives who have volunteered to interview and evaluate potential candidates to run for village office. After reviewing all potential candidates, the CNC will endorse one nominee for mayor and three nominees for trustee, and will thereafter assist those individuals’ campaign efforts.
The CNC’s process has already begun, and those who are interested in running should email the CNC chair or vice chair as soon as possible, but no later than Jan. 6 at 5 p.m.
Those interested in running for village justice should contact
Georgann Callaghan, chair of the Judicial Qualifications Advisory Committee, at gmcallag@hotmail.com.
Omer Wiczyk
CNC chair
