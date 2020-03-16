When my family moved to Scarsdale three years ago, I was intrigued by the village’s unique nonpartisan system and its commendable objectives of attracting exceptional civic-minded individuals to public service while removing politics and politicking from our electoral process. I decided to run for a position on the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) to learn more about local affairs, and to do my part to recruit and put forward the best candidates possible for villagewide offices.
Having finished my first year on the CNC, I am proud of the residents we selected to represent the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party, and of the selection process itself. The CNC is comprised of both longtime and new residents, representing diverse views and backgrounds, each elected by our neighbors for the purpose of selecting exemplary candidates with the ability to represent all Scarsdale residents. I, and the other 29 CNC volunteers, took, and will continue to take, that responsibility seriously during our three-year terms. We engaged in a rigorous and inclusive recruitment effort to seek a qualified group of candidates with accomplished records of civic and professional experience; we diligently and thoughtfully vetted all candidates, including hearing from the candidates and speaking with numerous references; and we engaged in respectful debate and discussion among each other to select our slate of candidates.
Trustee candidates Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randall Whitestone are each dedicated to making the village better for all residents. They have years of relevant professional and civic volunteer experience and are well regarded within the community. Each exemplifies qualities the CNC seeks, and Scarsdale needs, in its trustees: integrity, professionalism, intellectual curiosity, a willingness to listen respectfully to different views and a demonstrated ability to work collaboratively with their neighbors, village staff and other trustees.
My vote on March 18 will be for the CNC-nominated SCNPP slate of accomplished public servants, and it will also be a vote in support of our nonpartisan system. When our national news is increasingly dominated by partisan rancor and divisiveness, I am proud to be a part of Scarsdale’s cooperative, deliberative, and open nonpartisan system which has served the village well for decades. I encourage you to Vote Row B.
PERI ZELIG
Lakin Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.