I have been a Scarsdale resident for more than 31 years. We chose Scarsdale for its excellent schools, its charming neighborhoods and village center, and its interesting and diverse residents. Our two sons thrived in this community, and my husband and I stay on as empty nesters because we love living in Scarsdale.
Over the years, I have tried to be as active in community affairs as my busy work schedule and family obligations would permit. I joined the Scarsdale Forum in 2002, and was elected to the Citizens Nominating Committee, representing Fox Meadow, for the 2008-11 term, and again this past year for the 2020-23 term.
From sitting on the Citizens Nominating Committee, I can attest that the 30 voting members elected from the five Scarsdale School Districts represent a cross-section of the community. There is no single point of view. We set out with open minds and a clean slate to select the best village volunteers to act as trustees and, when applicable, mayor and village justice. What is meant by the “best”?
The CNC does not have a “platform” or position statement, nor are candidates asked for their views on any specific issue. Rather, the tradition on the CNC is to assess candidates for their aptitude, skill set, work ethic, history of village involvement, and, most importantly, their character.
The candidates we have nominated are good listeners who try to understand all points of view, who will take the time and effort to study the issues before them, and who excel at working well with others. Indeed, this last point — having a collaborative mindset — is crucial to the well functioning of village government.
The CNC candidates Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone embody these qualities. We on the CNC selected them from a range of highly regarded and well-qualified residents. In nominating them, we believe that they meet our — and your — requirements for the open-minded, fair and intelligent leadership needed by our village.
In contrast, the Voters Choice Party candidates have touted their preset agenda: lowering taxes, cutting police and services, obstructing sensible development downtown and saving money wherever possible. We didn’t move to Scarsdale, and we don’t stay in Scarsdale, to save money. We want excellent schools, services and maintenance. We want our village to prosper.
I urge you to support the CNC candidates Justin Arest, Lena Crandall and Randy Whitestone in the upcoming election on Sept. 15; please vote Row B.
Susan Douglass
Crane Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.