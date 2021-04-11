Alison Singer’s qualifications for the Scarsdale Board of Education remain unequaled and even unchallenged in recent memory and she is uniquely qualified to serve a second term. As most of your readers know, Alison served two terms as chair of Scarsdale CHILD, served on the SBNC, is founder and president of the Autism Science Foundation, was appointed by the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services to the Federal Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee, and serves on the New York State Immunization Advisory Council (highly relevant presently). She has business experience and an MBA from Harvard, and just last year received an honorary doctoral degree from Emory, but just as importantly graduated two children from Scarsdale.
While I imagine that much of the experience above is known to the community, it occurs to me that her extraordinary performance on the board is something less visible and more difficult to gauge for those not paying close attention. In that regard, Alison truly deserves recognition and, with that in mind, the support of the community for a second term for a variety of reasons. Alison is keenly aware of the impact of all policy and administrative decisions on all students, but always demonstrates a particular concern for students with special needs or disabilities. Her ability to view decisions from that perspective benefits the board, administration and all students. Alison works extremely hard to try to enhance communications with the community, including responding to emails, and has advocated for increasing the social media presence of the school district and the board, including taking steps to address questions and concerns directly on various platforms.
Alison reaches out to administrators, faculty, teachers and other staff to build the relationships necessary to successfully implement board policies. Alison not only recognizes the partnerships necessary to reach our goals, but takes action in a way that demonstrates her commitment to the team effort required for success. She understands that the success of the Scarsdale School District is an enterprise constructed upon many years of faithful relations among the board, parents, administration, teachers, community and students. But more than appreciating that, she seeks at every turn to enhance and build upon the foundation laid by prior boards.
Alison’s voice can be found in everything accomplished by the board the past several years, including the strategic plan, multiculturalism, diversity, equity, and inclusion, STEM, technology and other accomplishments. Her fingerprints appear on every board policy that has been modified or adopted to improve the educational experience in Scarsdale, on every union contract that has been negotiated, and on every budget that has been adopted. There is no effort that the board has successfully undertaken that Alison has not positively influenced.
Alison has my vote of confidence and my vote on May 18. I hope she will have yours as well.
Carl L. Finger
Butler Road
Note: The author is a member of the Scarsdale Board of Education but this letter is the author’s individual views and not the opinion of or on behalf of the school board.
