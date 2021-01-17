Harken, harken. The publicly announced goal to raise a $10,000 gift to the village of Scarsdale to defray the costs of the new comfort station at Scarsdale Middle School tennis courts and field has reached $7,500 through the nonprofit Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League.
We urge residents and donors to make their checks payable to “Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League” and mail checks to 65 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583 as soon as possible.
We plan a donor recognition plaque from the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League to acknowledge the gifts — Gold Donors of $1,000, Silver Donors of $500 and Bronze Donors of $250 — to the project, along with the names of our village board members, to be placed on the front of the new comfort station. This has been common practice in the community with the bricks of donors at the Butler Field track around the flagpole, the donor list at the entrance to the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps Building and the pavers at the new library.
Contact Bob Harrison with comments or questions at 914-725-0962 or by email at proscars@aol.com.
BOB HARRISON
Volunteer Director
Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.