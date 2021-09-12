Have you driven past the new comfort station being built at the Scarsdale Middle School tennis courts and athletic field to replace the dilapidated old hut that stood there for years on the site? Praise must go to the village board that took on the “total” project after eight years of discussion with the Scarsdale School Board and the unrelenting effort of the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League supporting the project, including a $10,000 fundraising effort from the residents of Scarsdale.
The tennis league is concluding its fundraising campaign with gifts from Gold Donors of $1,000 each, Silver Donors of $500 each and Bronze Donors of $250 each with names on a plaque at the site. Many parents have donated a plaque with their family name and a separate plaque with the names of their children who have played on the courts and the field and who will use the facilities.
Donations and checks should be made to the nonprofit “Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League” with the comfort station project listed in the memo line and sent to Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League, 65 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583.
A big thank you should go to Angelo Soave, a 28-year veteran of the Scarsdale Department of Public Works, and his great village crew members who have worked through the summer heat to make the project happen.
Residents and friends of Scarsdale Youth Tennis should make their donations now, before the ribbon cutting.
Direct any questions or comments to 914-646-4054 (cell) or email proscars@aol.com.
Bob Harrison
Volunteer director, Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.