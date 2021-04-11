It’s spring and the time to play tennis, use our beautiful green fields and finish the $10,000 fundraising effort as a gift to the village of Scarsdale for the new comfort station to be built at the Scarsdale Middle School tennis courts and field.
We are close to our goal. We urge all residents and donors to make their checks payable to the nonprofit “Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League” and mail checks to 65 Fox Meadow Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583 as soon as possible.
We plan to create a plaque with the name of the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League and gold, silver and bronze level donors along with the names of our village board members. The plaque will be placed on the front of the new comfort station similar to the community practice of bricks of donors at the Little League Field, the Butler Field track around the flag pole, the donor list at the entrance to the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps building and the pavers at the entrance to the new library.
There is also the opportunity for parents and grandparents to make a donation in honor of a youth by name who has played in the Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League. Over the past 36 years, the middle school tennis courts have been the home of the Scarsdale Youth Tennis League with more than 2,000 participants in the league.
Contact me with any questions or comments at 914-725-0962 or email me at proscars@aol.com.
Bob Harrison
Volunteer director Scarsdale Summer Youth Tennis League
