I am a Scarsdale Village resident writing in strong and proud support of Justin Arest, one of the Scarsdale Citizens’ Non-Partisan Party’s candidates for election as village trustee on March 18. I was a member of this year’s Citizens Nominating Committee.
Justin is extremely committed to the Scarsdale community. His service for the past two years as trustee has proven that he is dedicated and willing to put in the time for the benefit of the community at large. I have seen his commitment to being a trustee and the countless hours he spends at board meetings, village events and researching the issues at hand.
Justin is rational, thoughtful and conscientious. He can debate the issues with fairness and keep an open mind to all sides of an issue. He exercises mature judgment, and he is not afraid to take an unpopular position if he believes it is the right thing for the long term. Justin brings a new and fresh perspective to the village, which in the current economic environment is a huge plus. We need to encourage more millennials and young people to want to move to Scarsdale and raise their families here. Justin sets an inspiring example of civic volunteerism for others of his generation.
I can’t think of a better candidate to entrust with the position of Scarsdale village trustee. I know that Justin will have the community’s best interests in mind and that residents will respect his values, judgments and overall character. I strongly urge all eligible Scarsdale residents to vote for Justin on March 18 at the Scarsdale Congregational Church.
ERIC LICHTENSTEIN
Richbell Road
