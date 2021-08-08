The Scarsdale Procedure Committee (PC) administers a longstanding tradition in Scarsdale in which 30 residents elected by their neighbors nominate a nonpartisan slate of candidates annually for open village board offices. The process is meant to engage residents in civic participation and to avoid the pitfalls of partisan politics, campaign financing and electioneering promises.
This year the PC has invited qualified voters to help improve the system by commenting on proposed changes to its governing document, the Non-Partisan Resolution. An explanation of the proposed amendments in addition to a copy of the current resolution, which has been marked to indicate preliminary suggested revisions, appear on the PC’s website at www.scarsdaleprocedurecommittee.org.
Submit comments about the proposed amendments via email to meppenstein@eppenstein.com. All comments received from Scarsdale voters and community organizations, during the current 90-day public comment period ending Aug. 29, are welcome and will be reviewed by the PC. The PC will then propose amendments that will appear on the ballot open to qualified voters who participate in the Citizens Nominating Committee (CNC) election on Tuesday, Nov. 9. At that point in the process, voters will also elect a new class of 10 CNC members. They will join the 20 current CNC members to nominate a nonpartisan slate of candidates for open village offices.
The current members of the 2021 Procedure Committee are residents representing each of the five elementary school neighborhoods: Becky Bach, David Bunzel, Heedan Chung, Larry Dobosh, Madelaine Eppenstein, Lee Fischman, Sergi Flaster, Sarit Fuchs, Sal Jain, Linda Killian, Jon Leslie, Alan Lewis, Michelle Lichtenstein, Abby Olsen, Richard Pinto, Matt Martin, Barry Meiselman, Adam Rilander, Andrew Sereysky and Greg Soldatenko.
Becky Bach
Procedure Committee chair
Richard Pinto
Procedure Committee vice chair
