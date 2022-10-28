Early voting for the midterm election starts Oct. 29. Scarsdale Democratic Town Committee urges voters to rally around the Democratic ticket and vote for candidates on Row A.
In addition to New York State executive offices and state and federal legislative offices that will be contested, several judgeships and a proposal are on the ballot.
All Democratic judicial candidates are pro-choice and have the requisite judicial temperament. The candidates listed below are running for Supreme Court justice, except for Maurice D. Williams who is running for County Court judge. The Supreme Court is New York’s court of general jurisdiction, handling civil and criminal matters. County Court primarily handles criminal matters but also has a limited civil jurisdiction.
Sherri Eisenpress is currently an acting Supreme Court justice and a Rockland County Family Court judge. Previously, she was a partner in a small litigation boutique law firm specializing in commercial, intellectual property, employment, real estate-related litigation and mediation for clients ranging from large- and medium-sized corporate entities to small businesses and individuals.
Kerri A. Fiore currently serves as a support magistrate in Yonkers Family Court, hearing child support, spousal support and paternity cases. She has also worked in the offices of Supreme Court and Family Court judges.
Anne E. Minihan is a Westchester County Court judge and an acting Supreme Court justice in the capacity of the administrative judge for the 9th Judicial District. Previously, she was principal law attorney to a Supreme Court justice, acting village justice for Croton-on-Hudson and principal court attorney to an Appellate Division judge.
Amy S. Puerto is principal court attorney to a Westchester County Court judge. Previously, she was an assistant district attorney in Westchester, serving as deputy chief of the Domestic Violence Unit. She has an extensive background in litigation and helped implement “Raise the Age” legislation by assisting in the development of the youth part of Westchester County Court.
David J. Squirrell currently serves as executive director and chief attorney of the Putnam County Legal Aid Society. He has a litigation background, with stints both as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan and in private practice.
Elena M. Goldberg-Velazquez is a Yonkers City Court judge and has worked in the First Department of the Appellate Division. She previously worked for nearly a decade at private law firms dealing with civil matters.
David S. Zuckerman currently presides in Westchester County Court and is an acting Supreme Court justice. Previously, he was an assistant district attorney in the Bronx and the town prosecutor and town justice in New Castle.
County Court candidate Maurice D. Williams has extensive experience representing clients in criminal matters in county and family courts. He has been a member of the 18B panel (assigned counsel in criminal cases) and several court advisory panels. He has been an advocate for children and youth and a mentor to young people who feel trapped in the criminal justice system. He also has a call-in radio show where he answers questions about criminal law.
Vote “Yes” on Prop 1, the Environmental Bond Act of 2022, which will empower the state to fund environmental infrastructure projects, including those that mitigate the effects of climate change, such as devastating floods experienced during Hurricane Ida. These projects should also create jobs.
