How lucky are we to have had Dara Gruenberg as a thoughtful community leader over so many years? Dara is deeply committed to so many segments of life here in Scarsdale, and we would be lucky to have her leadership on the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees.
I have known Dara for 8 years. I feel privileged to have worked at her side on initiatives at Westchester Reform Temple and to have followed her vision as a leader with the Scarsdale Public Library and White Plains Hospital.
It stands out to me that in the earliest days of the pandemic, while many of us outside of the health care system were focused on our loved ones’ safety, and many who worked inside the health care system were focused on COVID prevention and patient care, Dara was focused on supporting the public health professionals themselves.
With creativity and persistence, Dara drew upon her deep organizational skills and her diverse community networks to offer meaningful support to our health professionals. Under Dara’s leadership, this initiative expanded and ultimately raised more than $10 million for White Plains Hospital. Citizens from all over Westchester benefited from her hard work.
Dara brings a unique blend of passion and patience to all that she does. She is tactical during a crisis and strategic with long-term projects. She is a deep listener and, as a volunteer, deeply generous with her time.
We have all been the beneficiaries of Dara’s vision, intellect and integrity in her community work to date, and will be lucky to have her as a village trustee in the coming years.
Please join me in voting for Dara and the entire CNC slate of candidates on March 21.
