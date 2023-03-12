How lucky are we to have had Dara Gruenberg as a thoughtful community leader over so many years? Dara is deeply committed to so many segments of life here in Scarsdale, and we would be lucky to have her leadership on the Scarsdale Village Board of Trustees.

I have known Dara for 8 years. I feel privileged to have worked at her side on initiatives at Westchester Reform Temple and to have followed her vision as a leader with the Scarsdale Public Library and White Plains Hospital.

