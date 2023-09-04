At Scarsdale Security, we value our connection with the community and our participation in village life. This year, we are proud to be one of the sponsors of the Scarsdale Community Calendar, compiled and distributed by the Scarsdale Council of Parent-Teacher Associations. These calendars correspond with the school year (September through August) and include all school closings and events, as well as community meetings and information related to village organizations. A telephone directory for the school district, local government, village services and community organizations is also included in the calendar.
As a sponsor, Scarsdale Security has a supply of calendars available for distribution at no cost to residents. If you would like a calendar, please contact our office’s outreach liaison at 914-722-2321.
