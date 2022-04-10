Later this month the members of the Greenburgh Town Board will cast a vote that will determine how the Elmwood Country Club, which went out of business [in 2017], will be redeveloped. This property is located on Dobbs Ferry Road.
Town board members have bragged about the Greenburgh comprehensive plan for years. The board members spent six figures of taxpayer dollars on consultant fees to help develop a good plan. The board and the Comprehensive Steering Committee devoted eight years to the plan, reaching out to the community for our thoughts on what we want this town to look like in the years ahead.
In the next few weeks, town board members will have to make an important decision: approve single-family homes (zoning compliant) at Elmwood — an option that the neighborhood strongly supports and civic leaders want, or the town board can disregard the comprehensive plan and approve two zoning changes that will allow townhouses that will not generate as much tax dollars as single family homes.
I strongly urge all of the members of the town board to listen to the community and to support single-family homes. It would be a hypocrisy if the comprehensive plan becomes a joke: a document nobody listens to.
When people are running to be elected to the town board they always manage to tell us how they will vote for our best interests when they are in office. I say now to the town board members: please do not abandon our desires at this point and lead us to believe we’ve made a mistake in voting for you.
Alan S. Fishman
Buckley Place
Hartsdale
