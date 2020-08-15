In recent years there have been a number of power outages in our area. Many residents have experienced significant outages for many days after each storm. Last week, 4,500 Greenburgh residents were out of power after the storm. Many other residents in Westchester were without power for nearly a week.
After each storm the same thing happens. Con Edison holds daily conference calls with municipal officials and lawmakers. Elected officials criticize the utility company, then there are investigations and hearings and we are told it won’t happen again. But it does recur during the next major storm.
The problem is Con Ed is short-staffed and doesn’t have adequate crews. At our municipal/Con Ed conference call Aug. 7, Con Ed indicated that more contractors are “heading our way from out of state. Con Ed flew in resources for the first time.”
This is frustrating because Con Ed waited until after the storm to get adequate outside contractors to respond. We all know Con Ed was unprepared for this storm. We all know the problem was that Con Ed did not have adequate crews to quickly restore power. They should have had outside contractors in place before the storm. They should have hired the crews before the storm. Many of us saw few Con Ed crews after the storm.
The New York State Legislature should provide the governor with emergency authority to hire crews to respond to anticipated storms in the event that Con Ed does not — and to do so in advance of storms. Con Ed should be required to provide the governor with hiring plans prior to any anticipated storm. If the governor doesn’t approve of the plans, he or she should have the ability to override Con Ed and to hire outside contractors who would be paid by Con Ed.
I asked Con Ed officials if residents will get reimbursed for spoiled food. They indicated people should complete a claim form on the Con Ed website. They said that after the last storm and people were denied reimbursement. I think the state Legislature should mandate that Con Ed reimburse customers for spoiled food after a storm.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
