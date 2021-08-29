In recent years Con Edison has been doing lots of underground gas pipe replacements around the region. The infrastructure work is needed and is important for our safety. What’s needed is for Con Edison to provide the public and local government officials with a 5- to 10-year plan of roads that are going to be carved up.
Over the years I have noticed that some of the roads that Con Edison temporarily destroys were recently milled and paved by local governments. Some roads around the region were destroyed by Con Edison within a year after they were repaved. Or, the roads were in great condition before Con Edison started to cut them up — for example, Ardsley Road (near Ardsley Middle School), which is currently undergoing work. A few months ago this portion of Ardsley Road had no potholes, no cracks, no bumps. It had been repaved within the past four years and would not have required repaving for years. Today, the road is a mess. When Con Edison completes its work before winter season arrives they will repave the road and it will look great again. But, money will have been wasted because the road will have been repaved twice.
Milling and repaving roads is very expensive. It doesn’t make sense for local governments to repave a road only to have Con Edison break up the road a short time later — and then repave it. If there would be a 5- to 10- year plan of roads that will be worked on by Con Edison, every local government in the state would be able to avoid repaving roads scheduled for Con Edison work. I will be contacting the New York State Public Service Commission, Con Edison officials and state officials.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
