Con Edison is seeking permission from the New York State Public Service Commission to raise rates over a three-year period by an average of 20% for electric rates and 31% for gas rates. They are seeking to upgrade its electric delivery system and upgrade its gas system.
I believe that addressing infrastructure is important. But I also believe rate hikes should not be paid for by Con Edison customers instead of by Con Edison stockholders.
Con Edison continues to report large profits. In 2022 the company reported net income for common stock of more than $1.6 million, or $4.68 a share, compared with $1.3 million, or $3.86 a share, in 2021. Adjusted earnings were $1.6 million, or $4.57 a share, in 2022 compared with $1.5 million, or $4.39 a share, in 2021.
The NYS Public Service Commission should take into account Con Edison’s profits when deciding whether a rate hike should be approved.
If you would like to provide comments about the rate hike to the NYS Public Service Commission use this link: http://bit.ly/40Wtrqd.
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
