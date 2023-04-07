Con Edison is seeking permission from the New York State Public Service Commission to raise rates over a three-year period by an average of 20% for electric rates and 31% for gas rates. They are seeking to upgrade its electric delivery system and upgrade its gas system.

I believe that addressing infrastructure is important. But I also believe rate hikes should not be paid for by Con Edison customers instead of by Con Edison stockholders.

