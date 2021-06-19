While I support New York State decriminalizing possession of marijuana for social justice reasons, I am strongly against making it widely available in stores for recreational purposes.
In my opinion there should be no stores in Scarsdale allowed to peddle marijuana.
The economic incentive is a fool’s gambit given the ultimate known effect on teenage bodies and brains and the medical treatment costs.
I am most concerned about our under 21 population gaining access to the drug. Although sales of liquor and cigarettes are restricted for under 21 purchasers, there are still teenagers who smoke and drink. The age barrier will not be effective in preventing teenage cannabis use. Having a store in Scarsdale will make it much easier for underage residents to obtain the drug.
Numerous studies by federal agencies and universities have shown that marijuana is sometimes a gateway to opioids, can lead to impaired memory, diminished learning and thinking ability and lower IQ, and can cause psychosis and delusions.
Long-term use, once it is stopped, often does not stop these issues.
For all these reasons and to protect our teenagers and young adults, I implore our village government not to be swayed by any economic benefits of allowing a store to sell this dangerous drug in Scarsdale.
William Stern
Rural Drive
