Once again, we have witnessed the deterioration of property rights in the village of Scarsdale. The shameful application review process of 76 Birchall Drive by the Committee on Historic Preservation (CHP) continued with a “flea market” type process led by the former mayor and the current village attorney.

The committee has continued to issue arbitrary rulings. This group of unelected people has destroyed the credibility of the village’s process and regulations. The members of this committee should be removed and replaced by professionals who follow the village code and understand what a historic property is. Rather, we are burdened with unsubstantiated opinions from residents whose personal “perspectives” are enforced to the detriment of property owners. Their conduct has been an ongoing embarrassment for the village for years, bolstered by public coercion and questionable impartiality.

