Once again, we have witnessed the deterioration of property rights in the village of Scarsdale. The shameful application review process of 76 Birchall Drive by the Committee on Historic Preservation (CHP) continued with a “flea market” type process led by the former mayor and the current village attorney.
The committee has continued to issue arbitrary rulings. This group of unelected people has destroyed the credibility of the village’s process and regulations. The members of this committee should be removed and replaced by professionals who follow the village code and understand what a historic property is. Rather, we are burdened with unsubstantiated opinions from residents whose personal “perspectives” are enforced to the detriment of property owners. Their conduct has been an ongoing embarrassment for the village for years, bolstered by public coercion and questionable impartiality.
When the CHP’s decisions have been challenged over the years, the Scarsdale Board of Trustees (BOT) always stood as a safeguard. As residents watched the process for 76 Birchall Drive conducted by the former mayor and the village attorney, it seemed as though the BOT had also become incapable of reviewing applications based on their merit. As customary during BOT proceedings, the village attorney laid out the regulations that are always followed by the BOT, the public and the applicant, most notably the restriction of public participation. Shockingly, the BOT cowered to neighbor coercion tactics during the meetings’ recess period, resulting in a reversal of meeting regulation precedents after the meeting had already begun, where the hearing then became a public forum. It was a deviation from the village’s status quo to permit a public debate of the application and to allow members of the CHP who were not even present at the prior CHP meeting the opportunity to express their opinions. The active participation of one resident, an online reporter, who voiced her opinion seemingly without any basic knowledge about historic properties or constitutional property rights, further infiltrated the BOT’s ability to rationally render an opinion.
In my opinion, it was an unbelievable display of disgraceful municipal conduct and complete disregard for upholding legal obligations.
President, KOSL Building Group, LLC
