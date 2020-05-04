The following letter was sent by the writer to the commissioners of the New York State Board of Elections and to state legislators from Westchester.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he would use his executive authority to allow all New Yorkers to vote by absentee ballot for the June 23 elections, to prevent long lines at the polls that could put people at risk of being exposed to the coronavirus.
Elections that day will include party primaries for many seats and special elections open to all those voters within the relevant districts. This is good.
What concerns me is the postal service. In recent weeks I have received numerous emails from residents mentioning that they have not received mail in days. Others have complained that they receive mail that should’ve gone to someone else. Last month there were reports that the U.S. Postal Service could run out of money by June — before the primary election season.
What safeguards are being implemented to make sure that every vote counts?
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
