For residents who live in Hartsdale this message is for you. I know you received your Greenburgh Central 7 School Newsletter. Did you read it? The school district is proposing floating a $9 million bond.
Before you run to the polls Oct. 17 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. to approve the bond to replace three roofs, please note: we, the taxpayers, spend approximately $43,178 to educate each student, which is a 10% increase over the past five years. The cost to provide special education services is $73,000 per year. The cost is $511,000 for one student to be educated grades 6 through 12. You can make a FOIL request to confirm this as I did.
New York City has about 10,000 individual immigrants arriving each month, and some families who have non-English speaking students are settling in Greenburgh. Undocumented children have been incorporated into Greenburgh Central 7 for more than two years. Teachers who speak different languages need to meet these students’ educational needs. Can we afford to pay to replace three different roofs? We will need ESOL [English to Speakers of Other Languages] classes. Who will pay for that?
The Edgemont separation is looming. For those of you who have lived here for 30 years or less, have all of you noticed your property tax reassessments are no longer every five years, they are every four years, while assessments fluctuate annually based on market rates. Not enough residents are involved to stand up for fiscal accountability. There are pockets of individuals who attend school board and town board meetings. It’s time to wake up.
