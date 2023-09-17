For residents who live in Hartsdale this message is for you. I know you received your Greenburgh Central 7 School Newsletter. Did you read it? The school district is proposing floating a $9 million bond.

Before you run to the polls Oct. 17 between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. to approve the bond to replace three roofs, please note: we, the taxpayers, spend approximately $43,178 to educate each student, which is a 10% increase over the past five years. The cost to provide special education services is $73,000 per year. The cost is $511,000 for one student to be educated grades 6 through 12. You can make a FOIL request to confirm this as I did.

