Is it time to review the appropriateness of the outdoor dining tent on Spencer Place?
It went up during the COVID-19 period and circumstances have changed.
Please log in or register for a new account to continue reading.
Is it time to review the appropriateness of the outdoor dining tent on Spencer Place?
It went up during the COVID-19 period and circumstances have changed.
Before the pandemic, the idea would not have been taken seriously because of the negative influence on traffic flow and the loss of prime parking spaces.
Could a study be done by Scarsdale Village of the number of users in June — daily/hourly starting, say, at 8 a.m. and going through 6 p.m. It should be an easy task, to which a summer intern could be assigned. The data would be insightful as to whether the traffic disruption from the tent is worth keeping it.
Edward Falkenberg
Oak Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.