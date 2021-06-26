As parents the most important role we have is to teach our children strong and enduring values. That work cannot be outsourced to anyone nor can it be taken lightly. It’s a role that’s essential for parents no matter one’s political views. As expressed in your opinion piece [“Divided we fail,” June 18], a benign view of trusting administrators and teachers to instruct the values we expect is misplaced considering the latitude that teachers have in the classroom. This is about parenting, not a battle in a so-called “culture war.” As Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and Culturally Responsive-Sustaining (CR-S) initiatives are woven into the Scarsdale Schools curriculum, it’s prudent for every parent to ask questions about what and how this is taught. What are the expected outcomes? What exactly are the classroom materials? What values and behavior are we trying to change? What might the emotional and developmental impacts be on children? Who are the expert consultants who will advise the district on the DEI/CR-S curriculum? What materials can they share that demonstrate their previous work? How does DEI/CR-S relate or not to Critical Race Theory?
We all agree that we must welcome and include diverse viewpoints and people in and out of the classroom. There is no room for racism. We should have tolerance and extreme acceptance of views that may be different from our own. Yet as Peter Wood pointed out, his study of Critical Race Theory and its variants suggests that the outcomes can be negative with greater focus on skin color and outward signs of differences rather than creating greater acceptance of differences. This “anti-racist” teaching may perversely lead to more racism.
Your editorial suggests that only one path forward is possible. This is unrealistic. There are many ways to teach the values we want and expect for our children and society. Your ad hominem insults of Mr. Wood demonstrate the sort of behavior we need to avoid. It’s clear you value the conservative minority in Scarsdale less than other minorities. It’s essential that we debate openly and listen to different viewpoints on this topic. DEI/CR-S will lead to significant curriculum changes that deserve forthright consideration of many points of view.
You need not listen to only Peter Wood. I encourage parents to go outside their typical reading choices to get educated for themselves. Consider Bari Weiss, former NYT opinion editor and writer; Robert Woodson, civil rights activist and community-development leader; and Christopher Rufo, Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute, who have written on this topic. Listen and learn. Your children and who they become are at stake.
James Cammarata
Forest Lane
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.