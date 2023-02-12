Last year the Greenburgh Town Board, village boards of Ardsley, Dobbs Ferry, Hastings, Irvington, Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow decided to join 29 communities participating in Sustainable Westchester’s ESCO, which provides competition to Con Edison. About 40% of Westchester residents are part of the ESCO. The rates of the ESCO (renewable green energy fixed rates) are 15.28 cents. The rates can’t go up until October 2024 and they can’t go down. Con Edison rates can fluctuate each month; they go up some months and can go down other months.
Every resident is part of the ESCO unless they opt out, which is easy to do. On the 5th of each month I post on the Greenburgh Town website (greenbughny.com) a comparison of the rates. In January Con Ed’s rates were 12.97 cents per kilowatt hour compared to the ESCO rates, which were 15.28 cents. During the month of January a hypothetical resident who consumed 500 kwh of electricity for the month would pay $76.40 for the ESCO 100% renewable fixed rates compared to $64.85 for Con Edison.
