In the debate about reopening schools, Scarsdale parents are divided on many important issues. Scarsdale is united, however, on one thing: the remote learning aspect of the school year, whether provided through a hybrid model or provided for families that opt to go fully remote, must be given just as much attention as the in-person option. Indeed, Scarsdale children will likely receive 50% to 100% of their weekly education through remote learning at one point of the school year or another. Among considerations that must be fully explored are:
Can remote instruction days be structured to provide additional synchronous learning opportunities? Can this be achieved either by way of live streaming the class’s other cohort’s in-person lessons or by way of reserving a dedicated teacher to teach virtually “live”?
Can the district hire new staff or shuffle existing staff that are technologically adept to help virtual classes run more smoothly?
Can teachers leverage breakout rooms in Zoom to help create better teacher-student ratios and more engaging learning environments? There would need to be an assistant teacher assigned to each breakout room so as not to create a free-for-all situation.
Can each class be assigned only one Zoom room, with children logging in for extended periods of time and teachers cycling in and out? This would eliminate the frequent issues parents faced with broken Zoom links and the feeling of mounting frustration.
Can the district/teachers reinforce rules during Zoom sessions (e.g., muting when a child is not participating, staying in front of the camera, etc.)?
Can the district invest in better, more engaging technology platforms? What platforms will be used?
Can teachers receive the training they need prior to the start of the school year to optimize efficacy via remote learning?
Can the district prepare/source grade-level worksheets/workbooks that can be used in conjunction with remote learning, so parents do not have to struggle with downloading/formatting/printing materials from various online sites?
Can remote learning days be taught via synchronous Zooms on an AM/PM schedule using cohorts?
Furthermore, families considering opting out of in-person learning must know now what the fully remote option looks like in more detail. To ensure that equity is achieved for fully remote students, the district should, at a minimum, (i) place each of these children in a class that is comprised of other students in the same grade, and (ii) provide each of these children with the same number of synchronous learning hours as children in the hybrid plan are receiving in person and at home.
[Superintendent] Thomas Hagerman, [Assistant Superintendent] Eric Rauschenbach and the board of education have an opportunity to vastly improve remote learning for all Scarsdale students, and Scarsdale families are united in their resolve to ensure this happens. But, more importantly, facing these challenges together — parents, teachers and administrators — presents us with the opportunity to forge a strong partnership guided by a principle of transparent collaboration.
FELICIA and JOHN SOLER
Greenacres Avenue
