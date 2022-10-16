The Greenburgh Town Board recently awarded a construction bid to a historic preservation contractor to repair the roof and to make related structural repairs at Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters. Odell House is located at 425 Ridge Road in the Hartsdale portion of unincorporated Greenburgh and is listed on the local, state and national registers of historic places. In 2020 the town took ownership of the house and property and the town was shortly thereafter the recipient of a $600,000 New York State grant for restoration purposes. To date and with the grant funding and local match, the building has been upgraded with temporary shoring under the design and supervision of Steven Tilly Architects, the project architect. Additional restoration phases are planned for 2023. Work on the roof is planned to begin the week of Oct. 24 and last for approximately four months.
Thank you to the Greenburgh Town Board and our residents for continued support of Odell House which is a key landmark on the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route. I look forward to the house being accessible to residents, students and all those with interest in the history of the site. Special thanks to the Friends of Odell House Rochambeau Headquarters for their continued advocacy. Much of the site’s history is documented at their wonderful webpage at https://www.odellrochambeau.org/.
