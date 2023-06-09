This letter to village officials is reprinted at the writer’s request.
This letter to village officials is reprinted at the writer’s request.
To village hall and police,
The heavy construction equipment and process is not only blocking the very busy intersection of Church Lane and Crane Road and making the traffic impossible, but it’s practically blocking completely my driveway. And not too long ago, we had big problems when the hydrant in front of our house was broken by careless drivers in “normal” traffic conditions.
Our quiet neighborhood is experiencing a very hard time and very dangerous conditions.
The heavy equipment is huge, bigger than our ranch house.
Thanks for your consideration and in anticipation of your help.
C. Popescu, M.D.
Church Lane
