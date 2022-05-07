I am very upset at the proposed new constructions on Overhill Road. After Circle Road double insult, this is yet another slap in the face. On Circle Road two new houses were built in the last couple of years in a lot where there was only one old house. They look crowded. On Overhill now it is the same story: There was one house on a double lot that got razed and now we are getting two houses, one each lot. Crowding and deteriorating our neighborhood.
The village government is doing nothing to preserve our village. All mechanisms exist, but all is being ignored, sidestepped for more money, less environmental or architectural concerns.
[I took a picture of] two rabbits trying to find refuge this morning in my backyard. This is within two steps of my back door. There is simply nowhere for these creatures to go, but there is no end to human greed.
I had started a website for this purpose more than nine years ago, April of 2013, that I had temporarily suspended. It is now live again for you to see it all — once again: Save-Scarsdale.org.
Is this Planning Board or Board of Architectural Review or the village board doing what they are supposed to do?
Lika Levi
Lockwood Road
