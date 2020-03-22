The following public service announcement, which first ran on a private Facebook group, is reprinted here with the writer’s permission.
To the Editor,
I have COVID-19. Yes, that’s right. Despite “physically distancing” and “washing my damn hands,” I contracted this highly contagious and variable virus. I am risking the stigma and lifting the veil on this in hopes that we can shut this thing down.
The good news: I’ve been listening to the advice to physically distance as I live in the epicenter of the outbreak (Westchester County, New York). I pray that this prudence has spared my friends, family, and neighbors. My symptoms are mild. In fact, you could be standing next to me at the grocery store or Costco and have no idea that I have COVID-19.
And that’s the most important part of my message. If you are young and otherwise healthy, you are at a significant risk of being a carrier. You can bring this virus to your vulnerable family/friends — those who have heart disease, lung disease, diabetes, asthma, or other conditions that have left them immunocompromised. How many of you can say that you don’t have a friend/family member that fits in one of those categories? So, all you 20-30 somethings who think it’s perfectly safe to go out to the bars, etc., you are putting your loved ones at risk.
I’ve spent the past few days reading the research coming out of China, South Korea, and Italy. Here’s what I know:
1. Asymptomatic spreading is the reason this virus has gotten out of control in places like Italy. The South Koreans recognized this right away and within 48 hours tested anyone and everyone who wanted to be tested. Their data (backed up by data from the Boston outbreak) shows that some asymptomatic carriers are shedding the highest viral loads.
2. Two weeks into this situation and we still don’t have tests! The epicenter of the outbreak is testing less than 10% of the symptomatic population.
3. Symptoms can range from mild to severe. You might have a fever, you might not. You might have a cough, you might not. Your symptoms might start off feeling like allergies, or you might cough one time and immediately know something is wrong with your lungs.
Please, please, please, we still have time to get ahead of this thing. Look at the difference in response from the South Koreans and the Italians. The South Koreans shut everything down immediately and they have already flattened their curve. The Italians did not, and their curve is still climbing.
Stay home. I’m grateful I did. While it didn’t prevent me from getting the virus, it has likely prevented me from spreading it to my friends, family, and neighbors.
And lastly, I want to thank my family, friends, and neighbors, for their support during this time. Although we were prepared for quarantine, it’s really nice to have fresh fruits and vegetables dropped off at our doorstep. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart.
KATE ROMEO
Scarsdale resident
