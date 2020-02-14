There is a large Chinese population in Greenburgh. And some worry about discrimination against the Chinese community. We must not tolerate any racial discrimination. If any resident is victimized please advise so we can forward the complaints to the Human Rights Committee and to other authorities. As far as I know, so far no resident of Greenburgh who is part of the Chinese community has experienced any direct discrimination because of the virus. If that changes or if you know of any incident, please advise.
Some residents of Greenburgh have family in Wuhan. They are anxious and stressed out, receiving bad news from people they know or someone who passed away or got critically ill. It’s a difficult time for the Chinese/Greenburgh community. It’s my hope that all Greenburgh residents will be understanding and help our Chinese neighbors during this difficult time.
Earlier this week, Glenn Eisen, a former member of the Greenburgh Ethics Board and an instructor of Tai Chi for Balance and Minimizing Fall Risks at AF Veteran Park in Greenburgh, celebrated his 80th birthday. He and his wife, Barbara McNear, decided to take a cruise on the Westerdam on the South China Sea, a place Glenn visited in 1960 when in the army on a Navy troop ship. Their cruise highlights the impact that the coronavirus has had on travelers. I have been in touch with Glenn many times since he left for vacation. This is the most recent update:
The ship left from Hong Kong for different ports. Because of the coronavirus problems he and other passengers have been frustrated because they haven’t been allowed to dock in other ports. They haven’t been able to visit the Philippines, Taiwan, Korea and Japan. As they approach each country, the captain told them the country decided to not allow them to dock.
One issue that concerns passengers who were in China in the past 30 days is that most places won’t allow them in their country. On Feb. 9, all passengers and crew passports were collected and a questionnaire required with questions about Hong Kong, Macau and mainland China. The next day the cruise line told passengers that an unnamed country may grant the passengers permission to dock and get off the ship, possibly as early as Monday.
Cruise members feel that if they had not stopped in Hong Kong on Feb. 1 they would not be in this predicament. They have been promised future cruise credits, plus refunds of fares. But those who had additional airfares and hotel accommodations prior or after the cruise are worried that they will come out behind.
The captain reassured everyone that the ship was not in quarantine and that no one on board has coronavirus symptoms. He said that Holland America is working with the U.S. government, including the Navy and Dutch government, to find an appropriate port for the ship to dock.
PAUL FEINER
Greenburgh Town Supervisor
(0) comments
