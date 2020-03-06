It seems that all around the world everyone is wearing a face mask — everywhere but in the United States, no doubt because the virus has not struck here yet as significantly.
So let’s just say that my desire to have a few masks on hand is only because I think it is a fashionable look and not because I am concerned that when COVID-19 arrives in earnest there won’t be enough masks to go around. But whether it’s to make a fashion statement or guarding against the virus, the masks just aren’t on store shelves and haven’t been for weeks. To make matters worse, no one in government seems to be concerned. It doesn’t help to know that most of these masks are manufactured in China where, if they aren’t available for export or, if they were, Trump has probably seen that tariffs put them beyond the reach of the 99%.
So I guess what I’m looking for is some local politician to spill the beans and speak up about what may be the public’s worst unspoken fear. Where’s that good news we’ve come to expect or do we have to wait for the next town board meeting with a presentation honoring some third grader who fashioned a mask from her mother’s old bra?
While I’m sure that Regeneron, Sam’s Club (Walmart), Stop & Shop and various assisted living developers will be looking out for the health of the Greenburgh Town Board to ensure safe and speedy passage for their applications, who’s looking out for we, the people? So far, mum’s the word. And loose lips sink ships … is just so retro.
HAL SAMIS
N. Washington Avenue
