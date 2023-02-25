The Feb. 17 letter “Saving Greenburgh Coalition formed to counter incorporation” listed Lloyd Cort, Council of Greenburgh Civic Associations, as one of the members of this coalition.

Your readers should be advised that the Council of Greenburgh Civic Associations (CGCA), the town’s umbrella civic group founded in 1955, has a long tradition of not becoming embroiled in politics.

