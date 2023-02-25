The Feb. 17 letter “Saving Greenburgh Coalition formed to counter incorporation” listed Lloyd Cort, Council of Greenburgh Civic Associations, as one of the members of this coalition.
Your readers should be advised that the Council of Greenburgh Civic Associations (CGCA), the town’s umbrella civic group founded in 1955, has a long tradition of not becoming embroiled in politics.
The Edgemont issue is a political and controversial issue that goes beyond the scope of CGCA neutrality in representing all sections of town. The CGCA has not even discussed this subject at any recent CGCA meeting.
Mr. Cort was advised by an email from CGCA Chair Madelon O’Shea on Feb. 7 to remove reference to the CGCA from any communication sent on behalf of this Saving Greenburgh Coalition and to send a retraction if any communiques had already been sent.
In a Feb. 11 email reply, Mr. Cort acknowledged the CGCA’s position and said that he would refrain from using the CGCA name.
The CGCA respects Mr. Cort’s right to voice his personal opinion. He has been a valued civic representative at CGCA meetings for many years, but he does not have the authority to represent or speak for the CGCA.
