For many of us, the holiday season is the most wonderful time of the year. It means spending time with our loved ones, making special memories, and reflecting on all we have experienced over the past year.
We appreciate every single person who has gone out and gotten the COVID-19 vaccine. Because of you, we have slowed the spread of this devastating illness. But, to make sure that we celebrate the holidays as safely as we can, I want to take a moment to stress the importance of getting your COVID-19 booster shot.
We have learned that over time, the strength of the vaccine in our bodies begins to weaken. Our immunity decreases, leaving us more susceptible to COVID-19. If you are eligible to receive your booster shot, I strongly encourage you to make an appointment today at health.westchestergov.com. The Westchester County Health Department has been hosting multiple booster clinics each week, making it fast and easy to get the vaccine. We know the vaccine is the best way to prevent serious illness, hospitalizations and even loss.
With the uncertainty of new Omicron variant emerging in our region, it is now more important than ever that we protect ourselves and our families. Please help us to finally turn the corner on this deadly disease. Thank you.
GEORGE LATIMER
Westchester County Executive
Editor’s note: Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps is also running free vaccine clinics through yearend and serves homebound older adults as well. To make an appointment, visit scarsdalevac.com.
