I am writing to express my appreciation to all the voters of Scarsdale and Edgemont who gave me a vote of confidence in electing me to a second term as Westchester county executive.
I am committed to continue achieving positive results for our neighbors over the next four years and I look forward to working closely with the people and the local governments of our area every single day.
George Latimer
Westchester County Executive
