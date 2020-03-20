According to the article in The Inquirer [“At-risk demographic: Seniors take precaustions,” March 13] Scarsdale’s elderly community consists primarily of highly independent, educated and well-informed individuals who “are going about their day as usual.” While that is mostly true, it does not tell the whole story. There is a portion of that community who is in trouble and needs help.
Imagine you’ve lived in Scarsdale for 50 years and now are in your 70s, 80s or 90s. Many of the houses in your neighborhood have been torn down or renovated and you no longer know anyone on your block. Your friends are snowbirds who are away at this time of year, living in assisted living facilities that are on lockdown; your other friends are housebound and unable to help themselves, or moved out of the area or are deceased.
Maybe your family lives in different parts of the country, are estranged from you or have young children and are unable to help.
You hear on the news you should shelter in place so you are afraid to leave your home. Even if you wanted to leave your home, you no longer drive and are afraid to risk getting into a taxi.
You are running out of food for yourself and your pet. When you try to get delivery there are no slots available.
You are afraid to have your housekeeper or home aides come because they might bring the virus into your house.
You are not computer literate and when CVS tells you they will not deliver your medicine unless you request online, you don’t know how to do it even if you call and ask for help.
Village hall is closed so they will not be able to give you a voucher so that you can get to the doctor or dentist without hurting your budget.
You read in the newspaper how well other seniors are doing and are embarrassed to admit that you are in trouble.
There are many elderly people in our village who, before this health crisis, you would see in the library, walking their pets, sitting under the trees in lawn chairs by the pool or waiting in line at the supermarket. Several were once dedicated volunteers in the village until age caught up with them.
Some of them now need help. It may not be a financial issue; they just don’t know what to do.
I have heard a myriad of concerns from my friends and acquaintances here. When I reached out to village hall, I was told there is nothing the village can do for this at-risk population due to privacy concerns.
“Aging in place” can easily turn into “dying in place” if the community does not step up.
If you know there is a senior citizen living near you, check to make sure they are all right. Offer to shop or tell them how to do it online.
You could be saving lives.
LENORE W. MAY
Bradford Road
