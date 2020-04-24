To help keep Scarsdale kids and teens happily busy in these crazy times, our local history site, ScarsdaleSecrets.com, is hosting a contest: Create A Scarsdale Flag.
Winners get a basket of candy delivered to their door courtesy of our sponsor, CandyRox.
Email us at flagcontest@scarsdalesecrets.com for more details.
LEE and JENNIFER FISCHMAN
Wildwood Road
