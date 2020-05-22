We are facing a food crisis in this country for many reasons including: probable drought in the West; lack of labor to harvest crops; economic collapse and unemployment and increased poverty.
What about a community garden at the Sprainbrook Nursery? It has wonderful facilities and has been gardened organically for 10 years.
What about gardens at town properties — the Anthony Veteran Park, the TD Young Center, the library and Greenburgh Town Hall?
What about container gardens in parking lots and on roofs? There are huge empty parking lots and roofs with plenty of sun. It would decrease stormwater runoff.
What about “grow bags,” potato sacks and containers made from cardboard boxes with a plastic bag outside and inside? What about hydroponics, aquaponics? The Science Barge in Yonkers is doing it. See info and images at groundworkhv.org.
You could hire Heidi and Al Krautter, former owners of Sprainbrook Nursery, to oversee. You could hire the unemployed and kids to help and you could encourage people to volunteer. The food could be given to food pantries and soup kitchens. Grants may be available for such innovative measures. We could schedule work on the gardens so we could continue to be socially distant.
I think we are facing a world transformation and we need to be creative if we are to survive.
SUSAN PERKO
Old Army Road
